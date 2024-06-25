B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,321 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

