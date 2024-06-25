B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Entegris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Entegris by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Entegris by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris stock opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $146.91.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

