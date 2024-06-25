B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

