Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,083 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Gerber LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,388,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.79.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.