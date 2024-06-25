Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,083 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Gerber LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,388,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of SDY stock opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.79.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.