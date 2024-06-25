Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $228.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.63.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,654. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

