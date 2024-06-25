Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,652 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $329.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

