Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,214 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.52% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $24,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HOLI opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.