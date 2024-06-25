Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 727,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 105,164 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.06% of RadNet worth $25,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,379 shares in the company, valued at $758,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $428,228.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,758 shares in the company, valued at $583,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDNT. Raymond James increased their price objective on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

RadNet Stock Down 1.1 %

RadNet stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $64.06.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

