Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,733 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $25,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 59.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $241.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.48. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.97 and a 12 month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

