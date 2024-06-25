Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,400 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.76% of CNB Financial worth $27,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.74. CNB Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $23.40.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 15.96%. Analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

CNB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.