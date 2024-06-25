Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,389 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $25,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.8 %

KHC stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

