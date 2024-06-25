Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $27.58 Million in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 376,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,997,000 after acquiring an additional 646,122 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,363,000. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,497,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,608,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 942,392 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

