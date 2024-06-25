Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $27.58 Million in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 376,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,580,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,997,000 after acquiring an additional 646,122 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,363,000. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,497,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,608,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 942,392 shares in the last quarter.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EDU
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Oriental Education & Technology Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.