Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 377,537 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,537 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.78% of International Money Express worth $28,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1,229.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 571,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 528,139 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,736,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 579.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 370,191 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,680,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,112,000 after acquiring an additional 313,135 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,636,000 after acquiring an additional 205,954 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMXI stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $666.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.84.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $150.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

