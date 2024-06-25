Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 324,851 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 324,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.68% of Axcelis Technologies worth $28,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $135.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.54. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

