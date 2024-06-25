Wellington Management Group LLP Has $29.37 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.17% of EPAM Systems worth $29,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $183.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.47.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.11.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

