Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,592 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $29,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,562,000 after acquiring an additional 53,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,902,000 after acquiring an additional 212,321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,833,000 after acquiring an additional 438,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,741,000 after acquiring an additional 458,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.47. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRS. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carpenter Technology

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.