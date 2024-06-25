Wellington Management Group LLP Has $30.54 Million Holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 10.62% of MVB Financial worth $30,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

MVBF stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $233.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.05. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

