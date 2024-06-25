Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.10% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $31,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,278 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after acquiring an additional 589,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after acquiring an additional 431,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $76.08.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

