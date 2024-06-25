PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 29,740 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 29,740 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $664,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,685,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,646,749.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,834 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $843,285.78.

On Friday, May 24th, Hardeep Gulati sold 4,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $103,047.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,566 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $159,037.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 100 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $2,111.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $395,806.58.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $72,238.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $131,627.43.

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $461,214.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $183,723.05.

PowerSchool Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -93.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PWSC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in PowerSchool by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PowerSchool by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

