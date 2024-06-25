ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.24 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 2.17 ($0.03), with a volume of 820,283 shares.

ImmuPharma Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of £8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.85.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

