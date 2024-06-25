Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Matthew Ohayer Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,021,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,290,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,295,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 7th, Matthew Ohayer sold 8,142 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $346,523.52.
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $464,239.30.
- On Thursday, May 30th, Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 9th, Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00.
- On Friday, April 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400.00.
- On Friday, April 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $188,509,747.02.
Vital Farms Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.96. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $44.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 463,471 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 231,985 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,613,000 after acquiring an additional 224,335 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 725.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 250,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 220,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $3,016,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
