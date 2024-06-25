Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Matthew Ohayer Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,021,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,290,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,295,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Matthew Ohayer sold 8,142 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $346,523.52.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $464,239.30.

On Thursday, May 30th, Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $188,509,747.02.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.96. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $44.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. Research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 463,471 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 231,985 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,613,000 after acquiring an additional 224,335 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 725.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 250,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 220,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $3,016,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

