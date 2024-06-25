Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 744 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

APD stock opened at $270.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

