Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,465 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,034 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $839,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

ICE opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

