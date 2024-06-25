Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

