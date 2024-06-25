Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

