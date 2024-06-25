Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,702,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,484 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 589.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 876,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 749,207 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,246,000. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,843,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,483,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

