Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $292,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

