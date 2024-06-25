Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVOL opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

