Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. American Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,410,000 after buying an additional 875,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,304,000 after purchasing an additional 715,487 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,154,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,527,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

