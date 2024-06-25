Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $283,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $248.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

