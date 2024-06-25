2,231 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.75.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

