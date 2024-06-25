Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE opened at $216.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.78.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

