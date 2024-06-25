Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Daniel David Daniel III Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 150,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 561,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,818. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel David Daniel III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Daniel David Daniel III bought 150,000 shares of Domo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,500.00.

Domo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $18.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Domo by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Domo by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

