Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Sells $1,042,842.87 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,042,842.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,207.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, June 24th, Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Susanna Gatti High sold 40,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $1,334,400.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DYN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,543,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,629 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,910 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,821,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

