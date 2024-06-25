Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,954,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.38% of Genpact worth $588,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Genpact by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

G stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

