Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) CFO Jason Conley Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ROP opened at $562.55 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.44 and a twelve month high of $568.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $537.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

