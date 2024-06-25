UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Major Shareholder Sells $1,491,971.57 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,491,971.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,639.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cecelia Levenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of UniFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $856,680.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of UniFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00.

UniFirst Price Performance

UniFirst stock opened at $156.73 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.85.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.19). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. UBS Group upped their price target on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 848,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in UniFirst by 62.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 2.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

