Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 682,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,206,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 12,855 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $794,567.55.

On Friday, May 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,836 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $362,357.24.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,850 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $978,021.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,442.53.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,520 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $622,608.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 7,414 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $491,770.62.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.