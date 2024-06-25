HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CEO David Mcjannet Sells 48,055 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. Research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research downgraded HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

