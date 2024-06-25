George Chamoun Sells 77,995 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CEO George Chamoun sold 77,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,381,291.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,245 shares in the company, valued at $17,023,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, George Chamoun sold 131,480 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $2,316,677.60.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 2.5 %

ACVA opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. Analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACVA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 195.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,025,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 678,209 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 173.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 415.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 176,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

