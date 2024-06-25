Mark T. Smucker Sells 10,000 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average is $120.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 59.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

