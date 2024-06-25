America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Acquires 26,410 Shares of Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 26,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,913.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,367,993.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 3.0 %

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $127.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $387.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.67.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.48 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 719,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after buying an additional 88,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 224,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

