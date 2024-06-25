Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Gregory M. Shepard Acquires 60,393 Shares

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 60,393 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,646,492.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 575.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,537,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 537,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

