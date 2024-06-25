ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,033,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.49% of ChampionX worth $585,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 31.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84,285 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 410,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,695 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.39. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

