Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Peter C. Enns Sells 8,200 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $266.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.17 and its 200-day moving average is $247.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Chubb by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.1% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 346,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chubb by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

