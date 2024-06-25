Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Peter C. Enns Sells 8,200 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE CB opened at $266.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.17 and its 200-day moving average is $247.80.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.
Chubb Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Chubb by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.1% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 346,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chubb by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.