OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,943,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of OneMain worth $587,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 367,823 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $5,026,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 71,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,139,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.09%.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.