Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,552,693 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,107,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552,693 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.04% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $31,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33,636.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,902,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after buying an additional 1,896,753 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,678,428.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,643,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,424,332.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,975.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,544 over the last ninety days. 6.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of HLX opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 2.49.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.