The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Position Lessened by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,100,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $32,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHEF. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 1.1 %

CHEF opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHEF

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.