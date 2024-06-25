Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 245,476 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,476 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.66% of Varonis Systems worth $32,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,608,000 after purchasing an additional 180,082 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,426,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,347 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,563,000 after acquiring an additional 70,572 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 34.6% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,160,000 after acquiring an additional 919,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after acquiring an additional 104,171 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

