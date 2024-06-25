Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $33,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 187.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,220,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,445,000 after buying an additional 1,448,068 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 978,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,118,000 after buying an additional 65,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.12. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

